Most Voters Say Pipelines Are ‘Safest And Best Method’ Of Transporting Oil And Gas, Poll Finds

A majority of likely voters support the use of oil and gas pipelines and believe it’s the “safest and best method” of transporting fossil fuels, according to polling data.

In a poll released Thursday by the Grow America’s Infrastructure Now (GAIN) Coalition, 60% of respondents cited pipelines as the “safest and best method” of transporting oil and gas. Those polled were considerably more likely to choose pipelines over other options such as railways or trucks.

Among those polled, 53% of respondents said they have a positive view about pipelines in general. An overwhelming number of likely Republican voters said they have a positive view about pipelines, whereas likely Democratic voters expressed mixed views.

The poll surveyed 2,782 likely general election voters between May 17-21 via mobile text response and automated landline interviews. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 1.86 points.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office canceling a cross-border permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, a move that effectively ended the much-debated pipeline after years of legal limbo. The developer of the pipeline — TC Energy — announced Wednesday afternoon the project had officially been terminated.

A majority of likely voters do not support shutting down pipelines, and oppose the Biden administration’s move in particular, according to GAIN Coalition polling. Among those polled, 79% of respondents said the U.S. should not shut down pipelines “that have been safely operating,” and 59% disagreed with the administration’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“A majority of Americans recognize the critical role of the continued development of American energy resources and the importance of modern pipelines in safely and efficiently getting fuels to consumer markets,” GAIN Coalition spokesman Craig Stevens said in a press release.

Some analysts have argued Biden’s energy policies are contributing in part to an increase in gas prices, according to Fox Business. A recent cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline caused major gas shortages in several states and a sharp increase in prices at the pump.

Among those polled, 61% of respondents said recent increases in gas prices have “caused a negative financial impact” on them and their families.

A majority of likely voters said the U.S. should continue with oil and gas production, according to GAIN Coalition polling. Among those polled, 62% of respondents said the U.S. should not ban the development of new oil and gas wells. A considerable 87% said the country should continue to work towards energy independence. (RELATED: 19 States Urge Biden To Reinstate Keystone After Colonial Pipeline Hack Caused Mass Gas Shortages)

“Both Democrats and Republicans widely support strengthening American energy capabilities and lessening our reliance on foreign energy sources, while bolstering investment in energy infrastructure,” pollster Ryan Munce said, in Wednesday’s press release.