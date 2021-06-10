Here’s The Sweet Way Queen Elizabeth II And Her Family Are Remembering Late Prince Philip On His Birthday

Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family remembered the late Prince Philip on Thursday on what would’ve been the duke’s 100th birthday.

“Last week, The Queen was given a Duke of Edinburgh rose to mark what would have been The Duke’s 100th birthday,” the royal palace captioned its post on Instagram. The post was noted by the “Today” show. “The rose was gifted by @the_rhs , of which The Queen is Patron.

“Named in The Duke’s memory, the rose is planted in the East Terrace Garden, Windsor Castle,” the post added. “In 1956 His Royal Highness founded The @dofeuk Award scheme which he described as a ‘do-it-yourself growing up kit.'”

"For every Duke of Edinburgh Rose sold, a donation will be made to The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Living Legacy Fund," the post continued, while it noted the fund will give a "million more young people, from all circumstances and backgrounds, the opportunity to achieve a DofE Award."

The money from each rose purchased will go to build "new DofE" centers, deepen "existing support," and "train thousands more Leaders and volunteers."

The post included several sweet pictures of the matriarch receiving the Duke of Edinburgh rose and a great throwback shot of her holding a bouquet of roses while standing next to her late husband.

Princess Eugenie also posted a photo of her grandfather and grandmother to commemorate day.

Prince Charles posted a few snaps on his social media account as well of the late royal.

The Duke passed away in April at the age of 99, two months before he would’ve turned 100.