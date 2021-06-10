Rashida Tlaib Says She Doesn’t Have Freedom of Speech In Tweet To Her 1.4 Million Followers

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib claimed that Muslim women in Congress don’t have freedom of speech in a Thursday tweet to her 1.4 million followers on Twitter.

Tlaib’s comments came in response to House Democrats condemning Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar for creating a false equivalency between the U.S., Israel and groups like Hamas and the Taliban, who are engaged in terror activities. Omar herself clarified that she did not intend her original statement to equivocate, but Tlaib came to her defense and attacked House Democrats for criticizing Omar.

“Freedom of speech doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress,” she argued.

“The benefit of the doubt doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. House Democratic leadership should be ashamed of its relentless, exclusive tone policing of Congresswomen of color.” (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Says Israel Defending Itself From Hamas Is Terrorism)

Omar equated the U.S. and Israel with terrorists in a Monday tweet.

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

A group of 12 Democrats, led by Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider, released a joint statement condemning Omar on Wednesday evening.

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided,” the statement said. “Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice.”

“The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups. We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”