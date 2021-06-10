Editorial

REPORT: Dak Prescott Signs With The Jordan Brand, Is The Highest-Paid Player In The NFL On The Company’s Roster

Jun 3, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field during voluntary Organized Team Activities at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has reportedly reached a deal with the Jordan Brand.

According to Adam Schefter, the dual-threat passer has reached a five-year deal with the brand from Michael Jordan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s the only QB in the NFL on the company’s roster, the only player on the Cowboys roster and the highest paid member of the NFL on the roster.

Life sure is great when you’re the face of the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are the most valuable brand in the world of pro sports, and being their quarterback clearly has major perks.

Financial details might not be known at this time, but I can promise you Dak secured himself a huge bag. There’s zero shot he didn’t sign for a ton of money as the highest NFL player with the Jordan Brand.

Now, it’s time to see what Dak Prescott can do coming off of a serious ankle injury in 2020. If he’s ready to roll, then everything is going to be gravy.

He’s already insanely rich and he just got richer thanks to this deal.

 

Props to Prescott for getting his money!