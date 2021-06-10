REPORT: Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match Sells At Least A Million PPVs

Floyd Mayweather boxing Logan Paul reportedly sold a ton of pay-per-views this past Sunday.
According to BoxingScene.com, the highly-anticipated exhibition match between the boxing legend and social media star sold at least a million PPVs domestically for Showtime. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
At $49.99 per PPV purchase, that comes out to at least $50 million in domestic sales. That’s a whole lot of money!
View this post on Instagram
This right here is why these celebrity exhibitions aren’t going to end anytime soon. As long as they’re selling PPVs and people are buying them up, then they’ll keep happening.
A million PPVs for a boxing match is a huge number. It’s not close to the 4.3 million buys for McGregor/Mayweather, but it’s still more than enough to justify doing it.
Trading blows in round 4 ???????? #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/jrAn0Vzo9R
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021
A ton of people are hating on the match between Logan and Floyd, but at the end of the day, it’s just a business.
They’re in the ring to make money, and they did just that.
“@FloydMayweather it’s an honor.”@LoganPaul was hyped after surviving 8 rounds. #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/wGNbYmlSk0
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021
As I said above, as long as they keep pumping out money and PPV sales, this won’t end. That’s just the reality of the situation.