REPORT: Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match Sells At Least A Million PPVs

Floyd Mayweather boxing Logan Paul reportedly sold a ton of pay-per-views this past Sunday.

According to BoxingScene.com, the highly-anticipated exhibition match between the boxing legend and social media star sold at least a million PPVs domestically for Showtime. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

At $49.99 per PPV purchase, that comes out to at least $50 million in domestic sales. That’s a whole lot of money!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

This right here is why these celebrity exhibitions aren’t going to end anytime soon. As long as they’re selling PPVs and people are buying them up, then they’ll keep happening.

A million PPVs for a boxing match is a huge number. It’s not close to the 4.3 million buys for McGregor/Mayweather, but it’s still more than enough to justify doing it.

A ton of people are hating on the match between Logan and Floyd, but at the end of the day, it’s just a business.

They’re in the ring to make money, and they did just that.

As I said above, as long as they keep pumping out money and PPV sales, this won’t end. That’s just the reality of the situation.