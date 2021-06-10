Editorial

Sam Darnold Gets Criticized For Admitting He’s Not Vaccinated

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New York Giants during a preseason matchup at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is taking major heat after admitting he’s not vaccinated.

According to Joe Person, the new face of the Panthers told the media Wednesday that he’s still evaluating the situation before deciding on getting the coronavirus vaccine. He didn’t say anything even close to a conspiracy theory or being anti-vaccine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He simply told the media, “There’s a ton of different things that go into it. I’m gonna evaluate that on my own and make the best decision that I feel is the best for myself.”

As I’m sure you can already guess, people on the internet lost their damn minds, and everyone felt the need to weigh in on Darnold’s medical decisions.

Not only were people weighing in, but they were overwhelming negative as it was even made a trending moment.d

Here’s the reality of the situation, folks. Darnold probably should just have kept his mouth shut and not said anything.

Clearly, there’s no room for differing opinions on this issue. It’s either admit that you took the vaccine or get ripped to no end.

I guess I now understand why the vaccine was the one subject LeBron James wasn’t interested in talking about!

At the end of the day, the vaccine is there for Darnold and anyone else who wants it. Odds are that if you’re tweeting all day, you’re not a medical expert and you’re not Sam Darnold’s doctor. I don’t say that because I’m against the vaccine.

In fact, I’m all for it! As I said above, it’s plentiful for anyone who wants to go get it, and you should go get it if that’s what you want.

 

The point is that the talking heads on Twitter have no business weighing in on Darnold. It’s that simple.