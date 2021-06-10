Editorial

‘The David Hookstead Show’: Sam Darnold Criticized For Not Being Vaccinated, LeBron James’ Lies And Exaggerations Exposed, Virginia Tech Player’s Murder Case Is Over An Alleged Catfishing, Jordan Love Is Improving, Aaron Rodgers’ Porn Company Offer, Netflix’s ‘Fear Street’ Trilogy Looks Outstanding

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Welcome into the final episode of “The David Hookstead Show” this week, and I think I have a very fun one for everyone.

Today we cover the reaction to Sam Darnold not being vaccinated, LeBron James‘ lies and exaggerations being exposed in a great Twitter thread, Virginia Tech player Isi Etute allegedly murders a man after being catfished, Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul sell a lot of PPVs, Jordan Love is improving for the Packers, Aaron Rodgers gets a porn offer, and Netflix’s upcoming “Fear Street” trilogy looks outstanding.

Let’s dive into the final episode of the week!

TOPICS:

Thanks for joining me for another great week of “The David Hookstead Show,” and I’ll see you all again Monday.