Track The Progress Of The Meat Your Cooking With This Bluetooth-Enabled Thermometer

Figuring out when your roast or turkey or other large meat item is ready can be a real challenge, so it’s important to have a reliable meat thermometer. But most thermometers require you to open the oven door and manually check temperatures to determine when your meal is ready. No more with the MeatStick X: Wireless Meat Thermometer.

You can check the progress of your meal from the comfort of your couch thanks to the Bluetooth technology. Its dual sensors monitor both the ambient and internal temperature of your meal on your phone or tablet. And you can be as far away as 260 feet from the oven, allowing you the luxury of relaxing in the other room or visiting with guests without having to hang on in the kitchen playing a waiting game.

And if that wasn’t enough on the convenience scale, the MeatStick X is equipped with sophisticated algorithms to calculate the remaining time until your food is ready to eat. If it tells you 20 minutes, sit back and relax for 20 minutes without constantly monitoring the finish line.

Unlike many thermometers, this one is quite durable. It can withstand ambient temperatures up to 572 degrees — and if your oven is that hot, you’ve got some other issues with your meal — and internal temperatures up to 212 degrees. It can also withstand a deep fryer if that’s the method you prefer for cooking your meat, and your dishwasher to keep it clean after each use.

The MeatStick X comes with a rechargeable 24-hour battery, meaning it’s a perfect device for long, slow cooks. And at just 5.3 inches in length, the MeatStick X fits into any drawer for storage in between uses. And if you’re using multiple ovens for your meal, just grab an extra thermometer. You can use up to eight at a time to track on your phone.

Normally priced at $99, this MeatStick X: Wireless Meat Thermometer makes a great Father’s Day gift and can be yours for a limited time for just $78.39 when you use coupon code WELOVEDAD at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.