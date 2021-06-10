Watch The Trailer For Apple’s New Alien Series ‘Invasion’

Apple’s upcoming series “Invasion” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The plot of the series, according to Apple TV, is an alien invasion of earth threatening our very existence is told “through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The first preview for the Apple series is absolute fire. Give it a watch below.

An alien species arrives—see it through the lens of five ordinary people across the globe. #Invasion launches on October 22, only on Apple TV+ #AppleOriginals https://t.co/nMtBGuEZdQ pic.twitter.com/VDZqjJG9DB — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 9, 2021

Does this series look awesome or does this series look awesome? IMDB lists the plot as being inspired by “War of the Worlds” from H.G. Wells, which is an all-time classic story.

So, we already know the baseline for the tale we’re going to watch from Apple, and it looks outstanding.

From the preview, it looks like we have a soldier, a sheriff and then I’m not really sure what the other three people do.

I’m completely guessing, but I’d speculate the soldier fights the aliens in the Middle East as the sheriff is tasked with protecting his small town.

Again, that’s a total guess, but I think that’s what will likely happen.

You can catch “Invasion” starting October 22. It looks like it’s going to be a must-watch series.