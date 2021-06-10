Whoopi Goldberg Partied With Andrew Cuomo Yesterday So Today On ‘The View’ They’re Talking About … Eating Cicadas

Whoopi Goldberg partied with embattled Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday, but on Thursday’s “The View,” it was eating cicadas that made the “Hot Topics” list.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, criticized Goldberg for appearing with Cuomo at the Tribeca Film Festival and suggested that it was a conflict of interest for “The View” to weigh in after Goldberg attended events with a politician embroiled in scandal. (RELATED: ‘Look At This Absolute Jerk’: Megyn Kelly Flames Gov. Cuomo With Comparison Of Socially-Distanced Kids And Schmoozing Politicos)

So sweet. @WhoopiGoldberg should never be able to comment about other politicians and their scandals while she hangs out with the king of scandal @NYGovCuomo cc @TheView pic.twitter.com/65GtOozXOz — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 10, 2021

Despite several other leading national stories — including a report that debunked claims that President Donald Trump had ordered a tear gas attack on protesters to clear Lafayette Park for a photo op — Thursday’s “Hot Topics” focused on mandatory coronavirus vaccines for hospital workers, the taste of cicadas, and interviews with Caitlyn Jenner.

Meghan McCain said that the cicadas were already a problem where she lived.

She said, “It’s so crazy. It’s disgusting. My windshield is like a cicada slaughterhouse. It’s so bad. I was playing with Liberty in our courtyard over the weekend. One hit into me and hit my head. She thought it was hilarious. They’re disgusting. It feels like another biblical thing happening in the world. It’s so gross.”

Sara Haines said that the cicadas had not made their way to her area yet, but that she had been warned they were coming.

“I’m so grossed out,” Sunny Hostin added. “You know, I learned today that people are eating them. People are eating them. They found out they share a family with shrimp and lobster. People are actually cooking them. They’re putting them in sushi, filling tacos with them. They’re using them to garnish chocolate chip cookies. What’s wrong with people?”

Joy Behar said she had heard that CNN’s Brianna Keilar ate one and said that it tasted like soft-shell crab. “I don’t eat those anymore either,” she said.