‘Marxist’ BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Reportedly Built Giant Fence Around Million-Dollar Home

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) has reportedly built a pricey electric gate and fence around her lavish $1.4 million Los Angeles home.

Patrisse Cullors, who resigned from BLM after receiving backlash over using BLM funds to build a multi-million dollar portfolio, installed the fencing, according to photos obtained and published Friday by the Daily Mail.

The job allegedly cost upwards of $35,000, a neighbor who spoke to a sub-contractor told the outlet.

“It will have an electronic gate at the driveway portion, a walk up door, and call box, and other safety measures, cameras – you know, to keep the riff raff out,” the neighbor reportedly said. (RELATED: Following Financial Scandals, Resignation From BLM, Patrisse Cullors Invited To Give UCLA Commencement Speech)

Despite describing herself as a “trained Marxist,” Cullors stepped down from the BLM organization in May just three weeks after the Daily Caller News Foundation reported she was funneling business to an art company run by the father of her child. Charity experts have also raised ethical and legal questions for Cullors’ alleged self-dealing.

Since 2016, Cullors has purchased four homes nationwide totaling $3.2 million.

Further, Cullors raked in nearly $20,000 a month serving as the chairwoman of a jail reform group in 2019, records obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation showed.

Cullors told The Associated Press she was leaving BLM to focus on her book and a television deal, and claimed that the controversy had no impact on her resignation.