Boris Johnson Says G7 Countries Must ‘Build Back Better’ In A ‘Greener,’ ‘More Gender Neutral,’ And More ‘Feminine’ Way

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that nations coming out of the pandemic need to “build back better” in a “greener,” “more gender neutral and perhaps a more feminine way.”

“I think the inequalities may be entrenched. We need to make sure as we recover, we level up across our societies and we build back better,” the Conservative Party prime minister began in his remarks during a roundtable with world leaders at the G-7 Summit in Cornwall, England.

WATCH:

“And I actually think we have a huge opportunity to do that because as G7, we are united in our vision for a cleaner, greener world, a solution to the problems of climate change,” Johnson continued. “And in those ideas, in those technologies, which we are all addressing together, I think there is the potential to generate many many millions of high-wage, high-skilled jobs and I think that is what the people of our countries now want us to focus on.”

“They want to be sure that we’re beating the pandemic together and discussing how we’ll never have a repeat of what we’ve seen, but also that we’re building back better together, and building back greener and building back fairer and building back more equal — in a more gender neutral and perhaps a more feminine way,” the prime minister said, before concluding, “Those are some of the objectives we have before us.”

The G-7 is comprised of the world’s largest democracies, and the conference marks President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip of his presidency.

The “build back better” line that Biden made a slogan of his presidential campaign was repeated by several world leaders at the conference, including Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (G-7 Summit Parrots Familiar ‘Build Back Better’ Message As Talks Kick Off)

Climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and trade are expected to be the top priorities during the talks, which will conclude on Sunday.