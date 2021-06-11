Chicago Police Officer Charged For Alleged Participation In Jan 6 Capitol Riot

A Chicago police officer was arrested and charged Friday for his alleged participation in the January 6 Capitol Riot, according to NBC News.

Karol J. Chwiesiuk, a 29-year-old and two-year veteran of the force, was arrested Friday morning by the FBI, according to the report.

Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown spoke at a press conference announcing Chwiesiuk was relieved of his police duties on June 2 after the police chief was made aware of his alleged participation by federal authorities.

Federal investigators were able to track down Chwiesiuk through mobile internet records. A criminal complaint alleges that the former officer sent nearly 36 pictures via text while inside the building, according to NBC.

A text message from the former officer to an unnamed individual allegedly read, “busy planning how to f*** up commies.” (RELATED: Marine Corps Officer Charged In Connection To Capitol Riot)

Prosecutors say Chicago police officer Karol Chwiesiuk wore a hoodie with the department’s logo when he stormed the U.S. Capitol and breached a senator’s office January 6th. https://t.co/SHrjNEIrrb @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Jtjq0nYqKW — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) June 11, 2021

“The fact that a Chicago Police officer has been charged in that attack on American democracy makes my blood boil, makes me sick to my stomach, and yes, if these allegations are true, it breaks my heart,” Chief Brown said. “Participating in the siege on the Capitol in any way was a betrayal of everything we stand for. Trust is hard to earn and so, so easy to lose.”

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that the Chicago police department “should and must always hold officers accountable for their actions, both on and off duty, and this time will be no different,” according to NBC.

The officer was federally charged with five misdemeanor counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, disrupting government business by engaging in disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disrupting a congressional proceeding, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede congressional proceedings and a final count [of] demonstrating in a Capitol building.