Daughter Who Received 80,000 Pennies In Child Support From Estranged Dad To Donate To Charity, Family Says

A family says that a father who owed child support allegedly made his payment in 80,000 pennies, WTVR reported.

According to the family, the father sought to embarrass the Virginia family by dumping the coins on the lawn of where he owed the money. The coins were picked up by the mother and daughter using a snow shovel, according to Richmond CBS affiliate WTVR. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Agrees To Temporary Child Support Settlement For Ex-Stripper Who Is Mother Of His Child)

CCTV video revealed a man arriving at the property on May 21 with what resembled a landscaping trailer and dumping large piles of pennies on the lawn, WTVR reported.

Teen donates 80,000 ‘child support’ pennies dumped on lawn by estranged father https://t.co/oaqNTfw3Ll — The Independent (@Independent) June 11, 2021

“My mom came out and was like, ‘What are you dumping in my yard?’” Avery Sanford, 18, said. “She didn’t know who it was until he shouted, ‘It’s your final child support payment.'” Sanford was a senior at Deep Run High School and close to her graduation date when the incident occurred.

“It’s really hurtful and damaging to your kids when you do things like that. It doesn’t matter if they’re young or an adult, the actions of your parents will always have some effect on you,” Sanford said.

Sanford also claimed that she had not spoken to her biological father in years, according to WTVR.

“It’s not just my mom he’s trying to embarrass, it’s also me and my sister and it’s upsetting that he didn’t consider that before he did that,” Sanford said.

The family announced that the money would be donated to an organization known as Safe Harbor Shelter, WTVR reported. The group helps survivors of human trafficking and sexual and domestic violence

“Turning around and donating that money to moms and children in need, I feel like that really turns this situation into a positive. You can learn from it,” she added.