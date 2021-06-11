Daughter Who Received 80,000 Pennies In Child Support From Estranged Dad To Donate To Charity, Family Says

A family says that a father who owed child support allegedly made his payment in 80,000 pennies, WTVR reported.
According to the family, the father sought to embarrass the Virginia family by dumping the coins on the lawn of where he owed the money. The coins were picked up by the mother and daughter using a snow shovel, according to Richmond CBS affiliate WTVR. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Agrees To Temporary Child Support Settlement For Ex-Stripper Who Is Mother Of His Child)
CCTV video revealed a man arriving at the property on May 21 with what resembled a landscaping trailer and dumping large piles of pennies on the lawn, WTVR reported.
“My mom came out and was like, ‘What are you dumping in my yard?’” Avery Sanford, 18, said. “She didn’t know who it was until he shouted, ‘It’s your final child support payment.'” Sanford was a senior at Deep Run High School and close to her graduation date when the incident occurred.