The Last Known Letter Written By Amelia Earhart’s Navigator Found By A Man In San Diego

The last known letter written before Amelia Earhart’s doomed flight has been found.

Multiple letters from Earhart's navigator Captain Fred J. Noonan have been found in the possession of a man in San Diego, California, by the name of Hunter Person, according to Fox5 San Diego.

Person’s older family members were friends with Noonan, and exchanged letters with him for years, according to the same report. Specifically, these letters were written by Noonan to Person’s mother when she was a teenager.

The four letters were written between 1935 and 1937, and the final one, which reportedly details the doomed flight, was mailed from Indonesia eight days before Earhart and Noonan vanished off the face of the earth. The duo is believed to have died in a plane crash somewhere over the Pacific Ocean.

You can watch Person discuss the incredible letters below.

Obviously, Earhart’s missing flight is one of the most famous unsolved mysteries in the history of the world. In fact, I’d argue that in terms of history involving America, there might not be a bigger unsolved mystery.

She was one of the most famous aviators on the planet, and then on July 2, 1937, contact was lost with her and Noonan.

They were never seen again. While there are plenty of theories, we still don’t have a concrete answer on what happened.

Hopefully, the wreckage is found and peace can be brought to this situation. Earhart and Noonan are both American heroes for pushing the boundaries of flight, and the country deserves closure on what happened. Let’s hope that we get it one day.