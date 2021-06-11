From Knives To Flashlights And More, Check Out These Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s about time you get dad something he wants and will use. Forget the ties and the cologne. Consider this batch of outdoor items that will bring a smile to his face, from blades and flashlights to portable ovens and pop-up tents, we’ve got a wide range to choose from. And for a limited time, you’ll get a big Father’s Day discount when you use coupon code WELOVEDAD at checkout.

StatGear Storm Rescue Knife — $10.39

This is more than a knife; it is a rescue tool. It will cut through a seat belt, open a box or do anything a strong blade can do. It also has a window punch and pocket clip tp go with the 3.25-inch spring-assisted blade.

B-2 Blitz Tactical Pocket Knife — $28.79

The blade is small and powerful with this pocket knife, which offers a 1.4-inch tanto blade that will cut and saw through just about anything. Its thick design makes it easier to hold while using, but small enough to carry in your pocket with ease..

GoFish Cam Wireless Underwater Fishing Camera — $159.99

Fish won’t bite? Find out why with this camera that attaches to your line and allows you to see where the fish are hiding or if they’re even around. Take the guesswork out of fishing and come home with a catch every time.. Watch what your camera is seeing on your phone, and even record the underwater action.

Bite Helper Itch Neutralizer — $19.96

Eliminate the itch resulting from a mosquito bite or other pest with Bite Helper. It uses Thermo-Pulse Technology to deliver heat and vibration to the affected area increasing circulation and localized blood flow while neutralizing and soothing the itch..

HyperGear Solar 10,000Ah Power Bank — $27.99

Never run out of power for your phone, tablet, or other devices even if you’re camping in the wilderness or fishing in the middle of a lake. This power bank’s high-efficiency solar cells provide enough power to rapidly charge two devices simultaneously. .

Tiki Torch Bluetooth LED Light Up Speaker — $31.99

Enjoy excellent sound and ambient light anywhere with this Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a table lamp. You’ll get six hours of play from a single charge as you select music or podcasts from your phone, tablet or other Bluetooth-enabled device..

DanForce Bold S 1080 Lumen Rechargeable Triple Headlamp — $33.58

Go hands-free while running at night, camping, hiking or doing anything where light is limited. The headlamp slips easily on top of your head and glows up to 1,080 lumens while giving you four different modes to choose from. It has 90-degree range on motion.

GoSun Chill Solar Cooler — $508

Isn’t it time for a cooler that doesn’t require ice? This one has a 10.5-gallon capacity, but without having to add ice you get twice the room of a normal cooler. It runs off solar and includes a power bank to allow you to charge your devices while your food remains chilled..

Solar Assisted Flashlight — $27.19

Flashlights aren’t that expensive, but the batteries you seem to constantly be buying sure are. That’s not an issue with this flashlight, which get its power from solar and also serves as. a power bank.for your other devices.It is a flashlight, working light and emergency light all in one.

GoSun Go Portable Solar Oven — $92.80

Bake, roast, steam or boil from anywhere with this portable oven It is fuel free, even works on cloudy days and can reach temperatures as high as 550 degrees. It is meant to cook individual meals with its 13.5 ounce capacity.

EchoSmile 4-6 Person Pop-Up Tent — $151.99

Why waste time with poles and other issues in setting up a tent? This tent pops open and is ready to use almost instantly. Just secure it to the ground and you instantly have shelter for four to six people. The material is breathable, windproof and water resistant..

EchoSmile Rotomolded Cooler — $164.79

If you’re camping for several days or going somewhere with a large number of people, you need a cooler that stores enough food for the outing. This cooler has a 30-quart capacity, with material that will keep ice for three to five days. It has non-skid rubber feet and other features that make it a solid choice..

Homping Portable Charcoal Grill — $116.79

This grill was engineered to produce considerably less smoke while still giving you the flavor that comes only by grilling with charcoal. It uses just eight charcoal briquettes an hour and features an 11.5-inch grilling surface..

KeySmart Nano Torch Twist LED Flashlight — $39.99

This flashlight has a rotating swivel head that enables you to twist the light in any direction up to 90 degrees for a wide range of use. It comes with five modes that let you choose the type of brightness you need, and features a magnetic tail to allow you to mount it on metal surfaces such as the hood of your car.

Liteband Flex 300 Wide Beam LED Headlamp — $15.99

Light up the night with this headlamp that features a 210-degree wide beam headlamp. You always have power with the alkaline source, making it perfect for camping or having on hand at home for power outages or other emergencies. Features both high and low beam options.

Q-Beam Blue Max Midnight Waterproof LED Flashlight — $31.99

This is the flashlight you need for any situation. It lights up to 590 Lumens, has a 450-yard beam deistance, and features three LED light modes. The flashlight will run up to 18 hours, and even works in water up to a yard if depth.

Ultralight Portable Outdoor Folding Chair — $35.16

This is the perfect chair for camping, picnics, sitting on the beach or anywhere where you want to pop upon a comfortable seat. It’s made with an aluminum frame, polyester seat and can support up to 330 pounds. Simply shake the frame to pop it open or closed.

QuickSurvive 4-in-1 Paracord Adjustable Bracelet — $9.59

Bracelet you say? Try handy item that just happens to stay around your wrist. It features a compass, whistle, 10-foot paracord, sawtooth knife and flint fire starter. .The cord can be used as a fishing line, to secure a tent or countless other options.

QuickSurvive Camper’s Dozen (12×12-Piece Fire Starters) — $122.39

With a total of 144 of QuickSurvive’s most versatile fire starters, the Campers Dozen bundle comes split into 12 pouches of resealable 12-Piece Fire Starter lightweight bags. They will burn at 750 degrees for 10 minutes, are non-combustible, waterproof and weather resistant.

UT10 Multifunction Rechargeable 170 Lumen Headlamp — $19.19

This headlamp gives you many options, from white light to red light to a flashing red light for emergencies. It has a cap clip to allow you to wear it comfortably, and a bike clip to allow you to use it as a lamp while biking. The rechargeable battery means you won’t be paying for new batteries constantly.

