Packers QB Jordan Love Finishes Minicamp With An Okay Performance

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love wrapped up minicamp Wednesday with an okay performance.

After a shaky Tuesday and an awesome Wednesday, Love finished minicamp with a mediocre showing Thursday, according to Matt Schneidman and Rob Demovsky. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He finished the day completing 50% of his passes with two touchdowns and an interception.

Notes from Minicamp practice 3 * Love: 8-of-16 passing with one INT in a red-zone heavy practice. 10-yard TD on a cross to Winfree and 12-yarder on a fade to Tonyan * Good day for the D * Two rookie plays: Stokes INT, SJC breakup * Two rookies on No. 1 OL: C Myers, RT Newman https://t.co/F6ecNwWxnG — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 10, 2021

If Tuesday was bad from Jordan Love and yesterday was great, today was in the middle. This has been your Jordan Love update for the day. Everyone enjoy your weekend. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 10, 2021

While the completion percentage wasn’t outstanding, Love did find a way to get the ball into the end zone twice.

The good news for Packers fans is that his apparent serious struggles Tuesday didn’t reappear in the next two days of minicamp.

Notes from Minicamp practice No. 1 * Jordan Love struggled with accuracy. 12-23 passing in team, including failed 2-minute drill. * Davante Adams was present but did very little. * Devin Funchess looks the part. * Jaire Alexander with a big PBU (what else is new). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 8, 2021

The bad news for Packers fans is that it’s still unclear just how great Jordan Love is or isn’t on the field. We’ve had three days of snaps with Love as QB1 as Aaron Rodgers holds out, and the results are all over the place.

Jordan Love on if he’s ready to be the Week 1 starter if it got to that point: “100%. This is a time where I’m getting a lot of extremely valuable reps that I might not have gotten in normal circumstances. … I was drafted here to play QB so I’ll definitely be ready Week 1.” pic.twitter.com/7uedTIEdfj — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2021

Now, fans have to sit around and wait to find out what will happen with Aaron Rodgers. It sounds like Love might be serviceable, but I’m not sure anyone wants to roll with him over Rodgers just yet.