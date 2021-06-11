Editorial

Packers QB Jordan Love Finishes Minicamp With An Okay Performance

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 08: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers works out during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on June 08, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love wrapped up minicamp Wednesday with an okay performance.

After a shaky Tuesday and an awesome Wednesday, Love finished minicamp with a mediocre showing Thursday, according to Matt Schneidman and Rob Demovsky. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He finished the day completing 50% of his passes with two touchdowns and an interception.

While the completion percentage wasn’t outstanding, Love did find a way to get the ball into the end zone twice.

The good news for Packers fans is that his apparent serious struggles Tuesday didn’t reappear in the next two days of minicamp.

The bad news for Packers fans is that it’s still unclear just how great Jordan Love is or isn’t on the field. We’ve had three days of snaps with Love as QB1 as Aaron Rodgers holds out, and the results are all over the place.

Now, fans have to sit around and wait to find out what will happen with Aaron Rodgers. It sounds like Love might be serviceable, but I’m not sure anyone wants to roll with him over Rodgers just yet.