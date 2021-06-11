Kate Middleton And Jill Biden Wow In Pretty Pink Outfits At Britain School

Kate Middleton and Jill Biden definitely turned heads when they stepped out in pretty pink outfits during a visit to a school in Britain on Friday.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked as stunning as ever in the short sleeve hot pink dress that went down to her knees as she joined the first lady rocking a pink jacket and white dress combo during their visit to the Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, Cornwall.(RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

Middleton completed her look with loose hair, taupe high heels and a matching clutch. While FLOTUS went with loose hair, pearls and also light colored heels.(RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

During the first lady and the duchess’ visit they where shown by the children at the school how they feed and care for the bunnies there, a FLOTUS pool report shared.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

“@KensingtonRoyal, we could have kept going for hours!” the first lady later tweeted about her visit with the duchess. “Two hearts. Thank you for having me today to talk about an issue we both care deeply about, and one that is critical to the future of both our countries.”