Kate Middleton Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Meet Meghan Markle’s Daughter

Kate Middleton said she “can’t wait” to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby girl during a panel discussion about education with Jill Biden.

“I wish her all the very best,” the Duchess of Cambridge shared when asked if she had any wishes for her new niece Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Geoff Bennett NBC News White House correspondent tweeted Friday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

“I can’t wait to meet her,” she added. “We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”

.@mitchellreports asked Kate Middleton if she had any wishes for her new niece Lilibeth Diana. “I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her,” she said. “We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.” Asked if she FaceTimed with her: “No, I haven’t.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 11, 2021

At one point, the press asked Middleton if she had “FaceTimed” with Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter yet, she replied, “No, I haven’t.” (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

WATCH:

Kate is asked about her new niece Lilibet by NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell, a US pool reporter. pic.twitter.com/CVAWU7td7Q — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) June 11, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex daughter was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Harper’s Bazaar.com reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” a note from the royal couple read. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Shortly after news surfaced of the baby’s arrival, members of the royal family shared their excitement.

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili,” Middleton and Prince William wrote on social media. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”