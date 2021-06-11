Autopsy Confirms Andrew Brown Jr. Was Killed By Gunshots To Back Of The Head

A North Carolina medical examiner’s autopsy has concluded that a young black man, who was shot and killed by police in April, was shot in the back of the head as deputies attempted to serve a warrant.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded that Andrew Brown Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head and marked his death as a homicide, The Hill reported Friday.

The examiner’s autopsy falls in line with an independent autopsy requested by the family in April which also concluded that Brown Jr. was struck in the head and fourth times in the right arm.

The Brown family’s attorneys released a statement through Twitter, according to The Hill, in which they state that the results “prove what we’ve always known to be true.”

“While we are not surprised by the findings, we are both astounded and disgusted that the authorities in this case didn’t even have the decency to share these results with the family,” the statement said.

The attorneys also accused the district attorney, Andrew Womble, of taking “the road of cowardice and deceit” during the investigation, adding that they were confident the “truth will be revealed” as the investigation continues. (RELATED: Officers Will Not Be Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Andrew Brown Jr., DA Announces)

“Shame on him,” the statement said.

Brown Jr. was killed in April in Elizabeth City as officers were attempting to serve a warrant before he attempted to drive away, sparking a wave of protests in North Carolina.

Womble had previously told a court that Brown Jr. was using the car as a “weapon” against the officers as a justification for the shooting.