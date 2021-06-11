Prime Members: Save $10 On Prime Day When You Shop Select Small Business Products

Amazon is a diverse marketplace with goods from small, medium, and large businesses around the country. With that being said, Amazon is now offering all Prime members an exclusive deal this year redeemable on Prime Day!

If you spend at least $10 on select small business products, you’ll receive a $10 credit via email to use on Prime Day.

Arguably the biggest shopping event of the year, this is an incredible deal you’re not going to want to miss out on. But now the question becomes, how do I know which products I can save on? Well, that’s simple. We’ve done the research and curated a list of awesome small business products we think our readers will love. Prime members have until June 20th to purchase from small businesses, so be sure to check out the products we’ve selected out below:

Home & Kitchen:

These environmentally sustainable dish towels can absorb up to 20 times their weight. Since they are also reusable and machine washable up to 50 times, treat this product as more of an investment rather than a frivolous purchase.

Let’s put it in perspective. This pack of 10 Swedish dish towels replaces approximately 150 paper towel rolls. That’s incredible in my opinion.

It’s just about summer and you know what that means: mosquitos! Don’t let mosquitos and other pesky bugs ruin your summer this year with this bug zapper from Hemiua. Utilizing a 15-watt bulb to lure in mosquitos, gnats, and flies, this zapper will attract bugs within a 1500 ft radius. Really, what’s not to love about this product? Harmful and smelly bug sprays are a thing of the past thanks to this gadget.

Do you want to let in that fresh, summer air but don’t want any of the pesky bugs that go along with it? Well, Flux Phenom has the perfect solution for you. This product is made from heavy-duty mesh and strong magnets that simulate the feeling of a screen door at a fraction of the cost.

Pet & Accessories:

We all know dogs can leave spots in our perfectly manicured lawns. Sometimes, grass can turn yellow from pups doing their business. If you notice this is an issue in your yard, don’t blame your dog. Just get the GrassGreen Burn Spot Chews. The way these treats work is simple. Each time your pup consumes a treat, these chews attempt to neutralize the nitrogen in its urine in order to reduce the yellowing of your grass, all while supporting a healthy immune and digestive system.

Taking our pets on long walks through wooded trails, on sandy beaches, or around town can cause damage to their paws (especially in the hot summer weather). This product will help heal and prevent your pup’s paws from cracking, drying, or other unnecessary damage. Since you can also use this product on their snouts, ears, and everything in between, think of this product as a chapstick for dogs!

Do you have an unruly puppy that is difficult to train? Well, Paw Lifestyles has invented this training pouch to easily train the new addition to your family. Store everything from treats to waste bags in this convenient carry case.

Electronics:

If the power goes out, you pretty much have no way of communicating with people. However, there are steps you can take to make sure you’re not totally isolated in an amergency. This hand-crank radio and charger runs off of solar power and can charge your phone when you need it most. Plus, it acts as a radio just in case you need to receive important information regarding weather, news, traffic, etc. This is also a worthwhile investment for your emergency preparedness stockpile.

Have you ever wanted to take camera-quality pictures from your cellphone? The solution is here! Attach his wide-angle lens to your phone camera and voila. You’ll be able to capture all of the little details phone cameras just sometimes can’t. Any budding photographer will appreciate this item.

If you’re looking for a briefcase this will provide long-lasting reliability, look no further. This slim-profile briefcase includes several interior organization pouches as well as a 3-digit combo lock for enhanced security. As we all head back to work, this is the perfect time to buy a new briefcase and impress your co-workers.

To check out more products that are included in this deal, please click here.

