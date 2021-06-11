Putin Praises Trump, Brushes Off ‘Killer’ Accusations In Exclusive NBC Interview

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed his views of President Joe Biden, accusations of ordering assassinations in an exclusive interview with NBC Nightly News released in part on Friday.

Putin praised former President Donald Trump as an “extraordinary individual” in the interview and expressed hope that Biden would not carry out any “impulse-based” actions against Russia while in office. NBC News Keir Simmons also pressed Putin on accusations that he has had numerous people killed for political reasons.

Putin made the comments just days before his scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden following the ongoing G-7 summit. The full 90-minute interview will be released Monday, June 14, and Putin is likely to address recent hacking attacks against the U.S. that rose out of Russia. (RELATED: Biden’s Intel Chief Releases 2020 Election Report Confirming Russian And Iranian Interference)

WATCH:

Putin once again responded to Biden calling him a “killer” with no soul in the interview. Biden had made the comments in March in reaction to a U.S. report on Russian efforts to influence U.S. elections.

President Biden tells @GStephanopoulos that he once looked Russian President Putin in the eye and told him “I don’t think you have a soul” to which Putin responded “we understand each other.” pic.twitter.com/a3zIQ0uLcq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2021

Both the U.S. and Russia have temporarily recalled their ambassadors from their respective capitals for consultations on how to move forward with diplomacy.

Biden will meet Putin face to face for the first time as president on June 16.