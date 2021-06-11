Sean McVay Has To Clarify His Praise Of Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had to clarify some praise of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

According to ESPN, McVay was asked about the former Detroit passer arriving in town, and he said, “I think I’ve been very happy. Everybody says, ‘Man, you just seem like you’re in a better mood this offseason,’ and I said, ‘You’re damn right I am.'” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For reasons I’m not sure I understand, McVay then felt the need to clarify that he wasn’t taking a subtle shot at former starting quarterback Jared Goff.

He said the following following practice Thursday:

I hate that I even have to say this, but I think I made a comment that was definitely taken out of context. I am very excited. I am in a good mood because of the confidence that I have in this team. But by no means is that a slight to anybody, you know, like Jared, who has done a phenomenal job for the last four years here…I hated that I even have to address that, but I did think out of respect for [Goff] and all the good things that he’s done, I am in a good mood, but that doesn’t mean it’s not because we’re working together or because of just Stafford exclusively. There’s a lot of good things going on that I feel really good about and I’m confident about, so don’t twist my words when I didn’t say that.

There was no reason at all for McVay to clarify his comments about Stafford. Not a single reason. Anyone would be in a hell of a great mood if they upgraded from Goff to Stafford.

Why are we even pretending otherwise? Why are we playing this stupid game? One is a generational talent QB and the other is Jared Goff.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s simple football.

I fully understand that I’m biased here, but as a Lions fan, I feel like I can speak to this more than anyone else.

Why? Because we went from Matthew Stafford to Jared Goff! We’re super pissed. All the elevating feelings McVay feels, we feel the exact opposite.

McVay shouldn’t have clarified anything. He’s 100% justified to feel much better with Stafford under center instead of Jared Goff.