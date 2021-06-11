Woman Reportedly Gave Birth To 10 Babies. Officials Say They Can’t Confirm It Happened

South African provincial officials could not confirm reports of a woman giving birth to a record breaking 10 babies on Monday, according to a statement.

Gosiame Sithole, who is from Gauteng, South Africa, gained global fame after the Pretoria News reported that she had broken the world record for the most babies born in a single birth, 10. But local officials said on Wednesday that there was no record at any local hospitals of the births taking place, according to a statement.

“None of the hospitals in the province, public and private, have any records of such a delivery in their facilities,” the statement said. The claim conflicts with a statement given by Teboho Tsotetsi, the reported father of the decuplets, to Pretoria News confirming that “seven boys and three girls” had been born.

“She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning please,” Tsotetsi told Pretoria. Further, an anonymous family member also told the BBC that Sithole had 10 babies, five via natural birth and 5 via caesarean section. (RELATED: South Africa Bans Liquor Sales Amid COVID-19 Spike)

In a Friday statement local officials said that they had located the “mother of the decuplets,” saying that Sithole contacted the Gauteng Department of Social Development and an announcement will be made in “due course.”

The statement did not directly confirm if the 10 babies were born, however.

Another local outlet, The Citizen, reported Thursday that Sithole’s husband, Tsotetsi, was “unhappy” when hearing news of having decuplets. Also, the outlet claimed that the father had engaged in an affair, according to an audio recording of an alleged conversation between Tsotetsi and Sithole.

“Baby, I am begging you, please, and I hope that you understand … the talkative person that you have given your number to or the friends that you have spoken to or anyone else, please tell them that you cannot talk to them,” a man said in the recording, the Citizen reported. “ Don’t talk to anyone, please. They will spoil things that I am currently busy with.”

