This Emergency Kit Will Get Through Three Days During A Natural Disaster

Everyone needs to have an emergency kit on hand in case of, well, an emergency. Whether it’s a power outage, natural disaster, or some other reason, an emergency kit is a must-have. This 3-Day Emergency Kit with American Red Cross Radio gives you the essentials to make it through 72 hours or more.

You may have the food water and other supplies to get through the days, but this kit gives you the basic items to provide you with power, light, and information. You’ll get matches to start a fire, a whistle to signal for help, an American Red Cross FRX2 radio to power your phone, and get local information.

In case you don’t have your own food and water set aside, the kit includes a 10,000KJ emergency food ration and six 100ml drinking water pouches. You’ll also be able to stay warm with an emergency survival blanket three-hand warmers and a waterproof poncho.

When it comes to necessary medical supplies, you’ll get a first aid kit with 37 essential bandages and other supplies, a pack of tissue, and an emergency communications planning card. The kit comes in a backpack with five storage compartments, and you’ll also get an inner carton with four inner boxes.

These are the items that government experts and leaders from groups like the AARP say you need to have set aside. A properly supplied emergency kit can make all the difference in getting through a natural disaster or other emergencies. This 3-Day Emergency Kit with American Red Cross Radio is a perfect Father’s Day gift if your dad or your family isn’t ready for an emergency. Normally priced at $79, the backpack and its contents can be yours for a limited time for just $63.99 when you use coupon code WELOVEDAD at checkout.

