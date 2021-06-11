Watch The Trailer For HBO’s New Limited Series ‘The White Lotus’

HBO’s new series “The White Lotus” looks very interesting.

The plot of the series, according to HBO’s trailer description, is, “A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, The White Lotus follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can give the trailer a watch below.

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking it looks incredibly bizarre and fascinating all at the same time. I’m guessing the show will likely just skewer the guests from the perspective of the employees.

At the very least, that’s the vibe the trailer gives off.

The one thing that makes me think it’ll be interesting is the fact that the cast is loaded. Connie Britton, Steve Zahn and Alexandra Daddario are all outstanding talents.

Britton starred in “Friday Night Lights” for several years and Daddario and Zahn also both have impressive credits tied to their names.

So, while “The White Lotus” certainly looks strange, I still think I’ll have to give it a shot July 11 when it arrives on HBO and HBO Max.