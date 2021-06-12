People Need To End The Criticism Of The College Football Playoff Expanding

The College Football Playoff is going to expand, and some people need to stop complaining.

Shockwaves were sent through the sport when it was announced that a 12-team format was being recommended, and it’ll almost certainly become the new model within the next few years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

????????????????????????????????: 12-Team Playoff Proposed by College Football Playoff Working Group Details on the proposal » https://t.co/pbRJKkQ1Zc#CFBPlayoff ???????? pic.twitter.com/JRSrfur0Rq — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) June 10, 2021

While most people have been celebrating the incredible leap forward for college football, I’ve also heard far too many complaints, and I’m tired of it.

Expansion is not only the right decision, but it’s going to be great for the sport. Look at how many different teams would have had a shot over the years in the tweet below.

You mean to tell me this won’t be a blast?

I applied the 12-team CFP model to every season of the past decade. The results: 44 different programs get to play in a CFP over a 10-year period. The brackets, snubs and lessons learned: https://t.co/CP2dHUWNup pic.twitter.com/SfTfGeENGP — Max Olson (@max_olson) June 11, 2021

One of the biggest complaints I’ve heard is that this is nothing more than a cash grab. That is probably true. I also just don’t care one bit about whether or not it’s a cash grab.

All I care about is whether or not an expanded field provides me with more entertainment. The answer to that is a resounding yes.

First round games are going to be played on home campuses! Imagine Georgia visiting Madison in December for a playoff. If you don’t love that idea, then you’re not a real fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Two things can be true at the same time. It can be true that this is going to print money and it’s true that it’s good for the sport.

The more teams we get in, the more interested people will become. If a bunch of money is made in the process, then that’s just a bonus as far as I’m concerned.

The College Football Playoff is on the verge of officially expanding to 12 teams. – 6 highest-ranked conference champs

– 6 at-large bids

– 1st round home games This is going to be ELECTRIC. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 10, 2021

So, quit the complaining and embrace the fun! We’re going to make more money, we’re going to have more games and more teams will get a chance to compete. For all those reasons and more, end the sniping and criticism.