Lamar Odom Destroys Aaron Carter In A Boxing Match

Lamar Odom handled Aaron Carter with ease during their Friday night boxing match.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star only needed two rounds to dispatch the former child star during their bout, and it wasn’t easy to watch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lamar Odom with the second round TKO victory over Aaron Carter pic.twitter.com/uQsKENRUjX — Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) June 12, 2021

Odom was so much bigger and stronger than Carter than you almost have to wonder how this match was even allowed to happen.

I mean, seriously, look at the size disadvantage Carter had against the former NBA star. It’s hilarious and also downright disturbing at the same time.

Lamar Odom is like twice Aaron Carter’s size lol pic.twitter.com/Z5fdPyon3l — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 12, 2021

Someone close to Aaron Carter should have talked him out of doing this fight. Not only was it an embarrassing defeat, but it was also just sad.

The dude used to be a substantial child star. Now, he’s getting annihilated in the boxing ring by Lamar Odom.

If that’s not a fall from grace, then I don’t know what is.

Lamar Odom with the first round knockdown of Aaron Carter pic.twitter.com/Ulh6A1ShW2 — Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) June 12, 2021

Hang up the gloves, Aaron. The fight game is clearly not for you.