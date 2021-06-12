Queen Elizabeth Insists On Cutting Cake With Massive Sword

Queen Elizabeth II cut a cake Friday using a giant ceremonial sword at the G7 summit, ABC News reported.

Queen Elizabeth II insisted on cutting a cake using a ceremonial sword at an event on the sidelines of the G7 summit. When told there was a knife available instead, the monarch replied, “I know there is! This is something that is more unusual.” https://t.co/Bu2P1lVq7H pic.twitter.com/LCd8sHdGnz — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2021

“I don’t think this is going to work,” Queen Elizabeth II said, according to a video ABC tweeted. “Do you think two hands?” (RELATED: Here’s The Sweet Way Queen Elizabeth II And Her Family Are Remembering Late Prince Philip On His Birthday)

“There is a knife there as well,” someone off camera said.

“What?”

“There is a knife… ”

“I know there is,” the 95-year-old Queen quipped. “This is something that is more unusual.” Kate Middleton responded with a laugh.

“That slicing’s strange,” Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said before helping her cut the cake.

“That looks very good,” the Queen added before handing the sword back to a guard.

On Friday evening, the three senior royal women participated in a reception with volunteers organizing next year’s Platinum Jubilee, marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, according to People Magazine.

National events at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee include a live concert featuring the world’s biggest stars and a day at the races, according to The Guardian.