Denmark Team Doctor Says Christian Eriksen Was ‘Gone’ After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Denmark soccer star Christian Eriksen was apparently completely gone at one point after collapsing Saturday.

During Denmark's soccer match against Finland, Eriksen collapsed on the field after suffering from cardiac arrest, and medical personnel rushed to save him. Now, we know just how bad things were on the field.

Prayers for Christian Eriksen ???? Finland fans gave their flags after Christian Eriksen collapsed during the match ???????? Wishing him speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/LZ3hSn4Gka — Nigel D’Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) June 12, 2021

“He was gone. We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib, so that’s quite fast,” Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen said Saturday following the scary moment, according to Yahoo Sports.

Update regarding Christian Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/YuKD9hS9LV — DBU – En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 13, 2021

It’s hard to put into words how scary the situation was Saturday when Eriksen collapsed. Stuff like that in sports rarely happens, but when it does, it’s a reason to panic.

Cardiac arrest is an incredibly serious situation, and it’s very easy to die from.

Simon Kjaer- a real hero and an inspiring leader ???? He cleared Christian Eriksen’s airwaves & administered CPR before the medics arrived, created a human wall around him and also comforted his teammates wife ???????? Massive respect ???? pic.twitter.com/vrmAxryskr — Nigel D’Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) June 13, 2021

Luckily, Eriksen survived and is in stable condition. Seeing as how he was “gone” at one point on the field, I’d say that every day he lives going forward should be treated as a gift and lived to the fullest.

An update from the Danish FA has confirmed that Christian Eriksen is in a stable condition and has sent greetings to his teammates from the hospital ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/kwFEU0cYXN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 13, 2021

Prayers out to Eriksen, his teammates, family and friends.