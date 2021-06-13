Editorial

Denmark Team Doctor Says Christian Eriksen Was ‘Gone’ After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

TOPSHOT - Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen (bottom C) receives medical attention after collapsing on the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021. (Photo by FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Denmark soccer star Christian Eriksen was apparently completely gone at one point after collapsing Saturday.

During Denmark’s soccer match against Finland, Eriksen collapsed on the field after suffering from cardiac arrest, and medical personnel rushed to save him. Now, we know just how bad things were on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“He was gone. We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib, so that’s quite fast,” Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen said Saturday following the scary moment, according to Yahoo Sports.

It’s hard to put into words how scary the situation was Saturday when Eriksen collapsed. Stuff like that in sports rarely happens, but when it does, it’s a reason to panic.

Cardiac arrest is an incredibly serious situation, and it’s very easy to die from.

Luckily, Eriksen survived and is in stable condition. Seeing as how he was “gone” at one point on the field, I’d say that every day he lives going forward should be treated as a gift and lived to the fullest.

Prayers out to Eriksen, his teammates, family and friends.