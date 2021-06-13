‘Beyond Richard Nixon’: Nancy Pelosi Blasts Trump-Era Subpoenas For House Intel Committee Members

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted former President Donald Trump’s administration over subpoenas aimed at Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee.

Pelosi joined CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday morning’s “State of the Union” to discuss a broad range of topics, and she argued that the Trump administration’s decision to subpoena Democrats’ records in an effort to ferret out leaks were worse than anything former President Richard Nixon had ever done. (RELATED: Pelosi’s House Rule Damages Public’s Perception Of Vaccines, Former Member Of Coronavirus Task Force Says)

WATCH:

“I want to start where I just left off, the news about the Justice Department during the Trump administration, subpoenaed Apple for data from Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee, their staff, some of their families,” Bash began. “So, do you know how many members had their data subpoenaed, any subpoenaed for you or from you or your staff?”

Pelosi said that before she answered any questions, she wanted to draw attention to the fact that she was wearing orange because it was the color of gun violence prevention.

“So, in terms of the data mining, what the Republicans — what the administration did, the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president goes even beyond Richard Nixon,” Pelosi responded. “Richard Nixon had an enemy’s list. This is about undermining the rule of law.”

Pelosi went on to say that it was “beyond belief” that former Attorneys General William Barr and Jeff Sessions were not aware of what was being done at the time. “So, we will have to have them come under oath to testify about that,” she said.

“Do you think it’s limited just to the members —” Bash began.

“We don’t know,” Pelosi said, adding that while the Inspector General’s report was important, it could not be taken as a substitute for what Congress needed to do to get to the bottom of the situation. “I know that the Senate has called for some review. We will certainly have that in the House of Representatives.”

Bash concluded by asking whether Pelosi would issue subpoenas if Barr, Sessions, or former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did not voluntarily appear before Congress to testify.

“Well, let’s hope they will want to honor the rule of law. This is — the Justice Department has been rogue under President Trump, understand that, in so many respects. This is just another manifestation of their rogue activity,” Pelosi replied. “And, again, this is just out of the question no matter who is president, whatever party, this cannot be the way it goes.”