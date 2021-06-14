Editorial

Monday Is The 23-Year Anniversary Of Michael Jordan’s Final Game With The Bulls

Monday marks the 23-year anniversary of Michael Jordan’s final game with the Chicago Bulls.

On June 14, 1998, Jordan played his final game with the Chicago Bulls when he defeated the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals to win his sixth ring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only was it his final game with the Bulls, but the game also resulted in one of the most famous shots in NBA history when Jordan clinched the victory.

It’s been more than two decades since Jordan laced up his shoes for the Bulls, and it’s hard to believe how fast time flies.

For his final game with the franchise, he really couldn’t have done it any better. The Bulls won another title and Jordan gave us an all-time highlight.

One of the most fascinating stats about that fateful night in 1998 is that the game was watched by 72 million people, according to Darren Rovell.

The NBA couldn’t dream of getting even half of that number today!

Obviously, Jordan played a bit longer in the NBA with the Washington Wizards and now owns the Hornets. The man has done damn well for himself! That much is for sure!