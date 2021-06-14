Monday Is The 23-Year Anniversary Of Michael Jordan’s Final Game With The Bulls

Monday marks the 23-year anniversary of Michael Jordan’s final game with the Chicago Bulls.

On June 14, 1998, Jordan played his final game with the Chicago Bulls when he defeated the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals to win his sixth ring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only was it his final game with the Bulls, but the game also resulted in one of the most famous shots in NBA history when Jordan clinched the victory.

23 years ago today, MJ knocked down “the last shot” and clinched his sixth title with the Bulls Iconic ???? (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/2wTOqEyIHP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

It’s been more than two decades since Jordan laced up his shoes for the Bulls, and it’s hard to believe how fast time flies.

For his final game with the franchise, he really couldn’t have done it any better. The Bulls won another title and Jordan gave us an all-time highlight.

23 Years Ago Today: Michael Jordan plays his final game with the Bulls, hits the game winner. Every fan living in the moment. The first smart phones are nine years away. pic.twitter.com/bK8JfjTqAi — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2021

One of the most fascinating stats about that fateful night in 1998 is that the game was watched by 72 million people, according to Darren Rovell.

The NBA couldn’t dream of getting even half of that number today!

Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals will forever be the most watched basketball game of all time. 72 million people (26% of the US population at the time) watched at least some part of the game. pic.twitter.com/USh5GvO5I7 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2021

Obviously, Jordan played a bit longer in the NBA with the Washington Wizards and now owns the Hornets. The man has done damn well for himself! That much is for sure!