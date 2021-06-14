A$AP Rocky Reportedly Says He And Donald Trump Are ‘Good’

A$AP Rocky and former President Donald Trump are reportedly “good,” according to Page Six.

An audience member asked A$AP Rocky about the former president after the premiere of “Stockholm Syndrome” at the Tribeca Film Festival, sources told Page Six in a report published Monday.

A$AP Rocky says he and Donald Trump are ‘good’ after Sweden drama https://t.co/AMdWAnRYzI pic.twitter.com/xhaET3S9h9 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 14, 2021

“Nah, we good,” the rapper reportedly answered after the audience member asked if a rift existed between him and Trump.

Trump attempted to intervene after Rocky was arrested and held in Swedish prison in 2019, as previously reported. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Detained After Alleged Street Fight In Sweden)

A$AP Rocky ended up being found guilty of assault. He released a statement on social media at the time, as previously reported.

“I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT,” Rocky wrote in his statement on Instagram. “I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE.”

Swedish prosecutors accused Rocky and two members of the rapper’s security team of assaulting a teenager. Rocky and his team maintained they were acting in self defense. Rocky spent a month in Swedish prison before being released on Aug. 2, 2019.