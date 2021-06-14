Ashli Babbit’s Husband And Lawyer Speak Out On Lawsuit To Identify Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Her

The husband of Ashli Babbit spoke out on Monday about his lawsuit seeking to identify the Capitol Police officer that shot her as she attempted to enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Aaron Babbit and his lawyer Terrell Roberts addressed the lawsuit as well as the lack of media interest in her death during a segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“The only person who was actually shot to death that day was a protester called Ashli Babbitt. She was shot and killed in the Capitol on January 6th on tape. Here is an amazing thing, we still don’t know who shot her, and we don’t know why. No one has ever explained and no one has been forced to explain,” Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson began the segment.

“Who shot your wife on January 6th?” Carlson asked Babbit.

“I don’t know. Somebody knows. Somebody up in D.C. knows and I think a lot of people know, but nobody is telling us and the silence is deafening,” said Babbit, “I never expected to lose my wife to political violence.”

“It sickens me to hear what people say about Ashli. There has never been a person that Ashli ran across in her daily life that didn’t love her and wouldn’t remember her in some way, shape, or form for the rest of her life. But, this is the game. This is the social media craziness that… people just run with a theory and just take off with it,” Babbit added.

Carlson then turned to Babbit’s lawyer Terrell Roberts, who said that he believes reports that the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt could be the same one who once left a loaded handgun in a men’s bathroom on the Hill.

“That is my belief,” Roberts said of the officer involved in the incident that occurred in February 2019.

Roberts then speculated that the lack of a valid explanation for the shooting is why law enforcement is still hiding the identity of the officer. (RELATED: Federal Prosecutors Will Not Charge Capitol Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt, Citing Self-Defense)

“I think one of the reasons why they are hiding his identity is they don’t have a good explanation for this shooting. I think that if Ashli Babbitt had been brandishing a firearm and then she was shot, the officer would be identified by now and they would be pinning a metal on him. So I don’t think they have a good explanation for the shooting and that’s why they have not identified him,” Roberts said.

Ashli Babbit was a 14-year U.S. Air Force veteran and was the only member of the crowd who was fatally shot while storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 election.

Prior to the announcement of Aaron Babbit’s lawsuit, federal prosecutors also said that they would not charge the officer involved in the shooting, citing self-defense.