Chrissy Teigen Says She ‘Was A Troll’ In Second Explanation Of Why She Once Told Someone To Kill Themselves

Model Chrissy Teigen released a second statement regarding accusations of cyberbullying.

Teigen took a break from social media after model Courtney Stodden accused her of cyberbullying and suggesting she kill herself, as previously reported. Now, Teigen has released another statement apologizing for her past actions on Medium.

“Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks,” Teigen began her lengthy statement. “I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’ Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Asks Joe Biden To Unfollow Her On Instagram)

Teigen went on to reveal she is in the process of apologizing to a few other people, but didn’t specify who. The model publicly apologized to Stodden on Twitter. “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

“In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted,” Teigen wrote. “If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities.”