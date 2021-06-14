Editorial

Christian Eriksen Says He ‘Won’t Give Up’ After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen runs during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021. (Photo by FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen has broken his silence after suffering a horrifying incident this past Saturday.

The star player for Denmark collapsed during a Saturday soccer matchup against Finland after suffering cardiac arrest, and was “gone” at one point. Now, he wants people to know that he’s doing better and “won’t give up.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Thank you, I won’t give up. I feel better now — but I want to understand what’s happened. I want to say thank you all for what you did for me,” Eriksen said in a statement released by his agent to Gazzetta dello Sport, according to TMZ Sports.

This whole situation has been incredibly scary, but it’s great news to hear that Eriksen is doing much better.

Whenever somebody suffers cardiac arrest, you have a very serious situation on your hands.

The good news is that the medical pros on the scene rushed in and saved his life. Now, Eriksen has a long road of recovery ahead of him as he tries to figure out why this happened to him. We wish him nothing but the best as he moves forward.

Hopefully, he’s able to return better than ever.