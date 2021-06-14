Christian Eriksen Says He ‘Won’t Give Up’ After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen has broken his silence after suffering a horrifying incident this past Saturday.

The star player for Denmark collapsed during a Saturday soccer matchup against Finland after suffering cardiac arrest, and was “gone” at one point. Now, he wants people to know that he’s doing better and “won’t give up.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prayers for Christian Eriksen ???? Finland fans gave their flags after Christian Eriksen collapsed during the match ???????? Wishing him speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/LZ3hSn4Gka — Nigel D’Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) June 12, 2021

“Thank you, I won’t give up. I feel better now — but I want to understand what’s happened. I want to say thank you all for what you did for me,” Eriksen said in a statement released by his agent to Gazzetta dello Sport, according to TMZ Sports.

Simon Kjaer- a real hero and an inspiring leader ???? He cleared Christian Eriksen’s airwaves & administered CPR before the medics arrived, created a human wall around him and also comforted his teammates wife ???????? Massive respect ???? pic.twitter.com/vrmAxryskr — Nigel D’Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) June 13, 2021

This whole situation has been incredibly scary, but it’s great news to hear that Eriksen is doing much better.

Whenever somebody suffers cardiac arrest, you have a very serious situation on your hands.

‘Gone’: Doctor Reveals The Intense Situation After Star Athlete Collapses During A Game https://t.co/lQXS6r0U72 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 14, 2021

The good news is that the medical pros on the scene rushed in and saved his life. Now, Eriksen has a long road of recovery ahead of him as he tries to figure out why this happened to him. We wish him nothing but the best as he moves forward.

An update from the Danish FA has confirmed that Christian Eriksen is in a stable condition and has sent greetings to his teammates from the hospital ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/kwFEU0cYXN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 13, 2021

Hopefully, he’s able to return better than ever.