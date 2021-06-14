CNN’s Amanpour Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour announced on her June 14 show that she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it, and I’m now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I’m confident,” she said in a monologue at the beginning of her show.

Amanpour, 63, had been absent for four weeks due to the cancer diagnosis, and will be anchoring the show three days a week until she takes a previously-planned hiatus of three weeks, CNN reported. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner $500,000 Donation Towards Cancer Project)

Some personal news from me: pic.twitter.com/D5noRnfXfA — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 14, 2021

Amanpour, who is based in London, said she felt “fortunate to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by, of course, the brilliant NHS.”

“I’m telling you this in the interest of transparency but in truth really mostly as a shoutout to early diagnosis,” she added, going on to say that she urged “women to educate themselves on this disease; to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can; to always listen to your bodies; and of course to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”

A study by the National Institutes of Health estimated in 2018 that 22,040 cases of ovarian cancer would be diagnosed, and that the disease would cause 14,070 deaths.