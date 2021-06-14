Cristiano Ronaldo Snubs Coca-Cola At Press Conference, Tells Crowd To Drink Water Instead

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disgust for soda when he removed several Coke bottles that were placed at the Euro 2020 podium.

It happened on Monday when the 36-year-old professional soccer player took his seat just ahead of a press conference before Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2020 game with Hungary, TMZ reported. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the clip, we can see Ronaldo sitting down with what appeared to be a look of disgust on his face as he looked at two bottles of Coca-Cola. (RELATED: Ronaldo Leaves Real Madrid For Juventus)

WATCH:

The superstar reached over, grabbed the two bottles and moved them out of view of the media’s shot. He then grabbed a water bottle held it up and said loud enough for the room to hear, “Agua” as he appeared to say something under his breath about the soda company.

Ronaldo has previously talked about his disdain for soda and his unhappiness when his son drinks Coke, BroBible noted.

“I’m hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta sometimes and I’m pissed with him,” Cristiano shared. “I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything, he knows I don’t like it.”

“Even my small kids, when they eat chocolate they always look to me and, you know, we have to be strong,” he added.

“But to be honest he has potential, he is a big boy, he’s fast and he’s driven well,” the European player continued. “But this nothing, I tell him every time, it takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work.