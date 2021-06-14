‘Toothless, All Of Them’: Dagen McDowell Mocks G-7 Members Posing For Photos Instead Of Demanding Answers From China

Fox Business host Dagen McDowell mocked the members of the G-7 Summit, saying that they posed for photos when they should have been holding China accountable.

McDowell said on “The Five” that someone just needed to get angry and demand that China cooperate with any investigations into the origins of the coronavirus.

WATCH:

Cohost Jesse Watters noted that the G-7 members had called for another investigation into the pandemic’s origins — to be carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO).

President Joe Biden has said he isn’t quite ready to say whether or not he believes the novel coronavirus originated in a lab, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he’s all but certain that was the case.

“There is an enormous amount of evidence that there was a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a pile of evidence 100 feet high,” Pompeo told Fox’s Chris Wallace. (RELATED: ‘The Predicate Of Your Question Is All Wrong’: Mike Pompeo Challenges Chris Wallace Over Claim ‘We Don’t Know’ Where COVID-19 Came From)

“I don’t think we are ever going to find out the origins, China’s never going to let an unbiased team of scientists come into China and start looking all around, they are never going to allow it so what’s the point?” Watters asked.

“What is the point? You know what? Is it too much to ask for these leaders to just get angry? To just get mad,” McDowell asked. “Instead they issue this watery, if not sugary statement, about oh, a phase two probe, second probe. Oh, by the World Health Organization in their first report got access to no data from China and then suggested it was more likely, communist propaganda, by the way, more likely that the Wuhan virus was imported into China in frozen food, that was a more likely source than the Wuhan lab.”

McDowell turned her attention back to the G-7 members, adding, “And China is sitting back watching these numbskulls, laughing. It’s this boondoggle at the beach, with the photo ops seaside and then what did Boris Johnson say on Friday talking about, ‘We must build back in a greener, more gender-neutral, more feminine way.’ Meanwhile, four million people are dead around the globe in China was the only economy growing last year. They are toothless, all of them.”