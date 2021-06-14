Dan Marino Says He’s ‘Excited’ About Tua Tagovailoa’s Future

Dan Marino has high expectations for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Marino, who is the most legendary passer in Miami history, believes that the younger passer out of Alabama still has the world at his fingertips after struggling during his rookie campaign. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Marino recently said the following during a recent interview with ESPN about Tua’s future and development:

He’s been great. He’s been awesome. He has all the talent in the world. Now it’s just about him developing the relationship with the other players. It’s been tough because he didn’t have OTAs last year, a lot of the summer camp or the chance to play in exhibition games. All those things delay you somewhat. I’ll tell you, he works his butt off. I’m really excited about him, his future and our future as a team.

Having Dan Marino’s stamp of approval is about the greatest endorsement you can get when it comes to football in Miami.

The man isn’t just a legendary NFL quarterback, but he’s literally the first name that comes to mind when you think of the Miami Dolphins.

Having said that, I’m very excited to see how Tua does in his second year of NFL action. Like I said, he struggled at times as a rookie, but there’s no doubt that he’s talented.

Anyone with eyes can see that he has the skills necessary to be a solid NFL quarterback. The question now is whether or not he can find enough consistency to get the job done.

As a betting man, I’d bet that we see a huge jump in Tua’s game this season. I fully expect him to improve.