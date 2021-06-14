DC Comics Reportedly Said Batman Can’t Go Down On Catwoman … Because It Would Hurt Toy Sales

DC Comics reportedly cut a sex scene from the animated series “Harley Quinn” over concerns it could hurt toy sales.

The alleged scene in the unreleased third season of the series featured Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman, according to an article published Monday by Variety. Creator Justin Halpern made the revelation while discussing how the show is different because the main characters are villains.

DC asked the #HarleyQuinn team to remove a scene from Season 3 in which Batman performs oral sex on Catwoman. Why? “Heroes don’t do that” @justin_halpern @PMSchumacker https://t.co/BSpuc1rjKE pic.twitter.com/jMOC2J6H22 — Joe Otterson (@JoeOtterson) June 14, 2021

“It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,” Halpern told the outlet.

“A perfect example of that is in this third season of ‘Harley’ [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman,” Halpern added. “And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'”

Co-creators Halpern and Patrick Schumacker did note to the outlet that DC Comics has been supportive of their ideas for the series, just not this scene involving oral sex.

Season three could be released in late 2021 or early 2021, according to Screen Rant. The show was renewed for a third season in the fall of 2020.