Mud Racing Vehicle Plows Into Crowd, Killing 1, Injuring 7

One person died and seven others were injured after a mud racing vehicle ran through a guardrail and into a crowd in Fabens, Texas, law enforcement officials announced Sunday.

Eight people were taken to a hospital, including three people who were in critical condition after the incident Sunday evening, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Willie Valadez Ramirez, 21, was pronounced dead at a hospital and to others remained in stable but critical condition.

“Today what happened was what we all hoped doesn’t happen … a wreck while racing,” El Paso-based security firm Rock Solid Protection owner Scott Smith said, the Associated Press reported. “The mud can tell the car where to go, at times,” Smith said of the crash.

8 injured as vehicle plows into crowd at Texas mud racing event https://t.co/bYFPghpLlz pic.twitter.com/HU5RWbvOKE — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) June 14, 2021

Five others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Officials aren’t sure what caused the vehicle to crash and three other cars were hit during the incident.

“Well, they started the race. And when they started, one of the trucks lost control and slammed into a pile of cars and people,” spectator Karla Huerta said, according to the AP. (RELATED: Man Gets Ejected From His Vehicle As FedEx Truck Hits Him Following Separate Car Crash)

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing and did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

