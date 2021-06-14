Father Accidentally Shot 9-Year-Old Son Following Road Rage Incident, Police Say

A father allegedly accidentally shot his son after a suspected road rage incident in Texas, local outlet ABC 13 reported.

The 9-year-old boy was shot late Friday evening in Houston, Texas, after his father believed they were being followed by a suspicious vehicle, according to ABC 13. The boy reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and remains in critical condition at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Texas dad ‘accidentally shot and injured son, 9, while putting his gun away following road rage incident’ https://t.co/q2hEkBjovE — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 14, 2021

The father — whose identity has not been released — took out his firearm after he thought they were being followed by another vehicle, however no confrontation between the two vehicles ensued, ABC 13 reported. When the father went to put the gun back in its holster, the firearm discharged and the bullet struck the son in the chest, according to ABC 13.

Despite the boy's critical condition, doctors expect the nine-year-old to recover from his wounds, ABC 13 reported.

The father will not be facing any criminal charges in connection to the road rage incident, according to authorities. Police believe that the shooting was purely an accident, and the father is cooperating with the investigation, ABC 13 noted.

Shannon Watts, the founder of the pro-gun control group Moms Demand Action, commented on the alleged accidental shooting.

A Houston dad pulled out a gun during an alleged road rage incident, and then unintentionally shot his son while holstering his weapon. Police are not pressing charges. Last month, Texas lawmakers voted to remove training requirements for concealed carry.https://t.co/WyBjiKIr6M — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 13, 2021

