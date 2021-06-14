Flag Day Flashback: Baseball Star Rick Monday Saves Flag From Being Burned On Field By Protestors In 1976

On this day in 1976, Chicago Cubs outfielder Rick Monday saved the American flag from being burned by protestors on the field.

“On This Date: In 1976, protesters tried to burn an American flag at Dodger Stadium,” ESPN tweeted. “Outfielder Rick Monday wasn’t having any of that.”

WATCH:

On This Date: In 1976, protesters tried to burn an American flag at Dodger Stadium. Outfielder Rick Monday wasn’t having any of that. pic.twitter.com/YyQ5tw9yIv — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2018

During the fourth inning of the game, two fans ran onto the field and attempted to burn the American flag. Monday, who was not on the field at the time, saw the two fans and ran over and grabbed the flag before they could successfully light it on fire. (RELATED: Service Members Place Flags Throughout Arlington Cemetery Ahead Of Memorial Day)

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” Monday said about the moment, according to Dodger Insider. “But I knew what they were doing was wrong.”

“If you’re going to burn the flag, don’t do it around me,” Monday said after the game, the outlet reported. “I’ve been to too many veterans’ hospitals and seen too many broken bodies of guys who tried to protect it.”

Monday spent six years in the Marine Corp reserve before spending 19 seasons playing Major League Baseball.