‘He Was Sexually Harassing Himself Maybe’: Ana Navarro Brushes Off Toobin Zoom Call As ‘Accidental Exposure,’ Defends Return To CNN

Ana Navarro said Monday that she was not surprised to see Jeffrey Toobin return to CNN after getting caught masturbating during a Zoom call.

Navarro, who has also appeared on CNN, said on ABC’s “The View” that Toobin’s situation was clearly a case of “accidental exposure” and argued that he was not sexually harassing anyone other than, perhaps, himself. (RELATED: ‘A Pimple On The Butt Of History’: Ana Navarro Slams Kevin McCarthy, Compares Trump To Nicaraguan Dictator)

WATCH:

“So, Ana, you — you worked for CNN. Are you surprised to see him back on the air?” cohost Whoopi Goldberg asked.

“You know, actually I’m not surprised he’s back on the air,” Navarro replied. “I will tell you when I saw that interview, oh, God, how embarrassing, how humiliating. I kept thinking to myself if I have to go on live TV and explain to the nation why I masturbated on a Zoom call, I think I would rather go sell avocados under I-95.”

Navarro went on to argue that not all cases of sexual harassment could be viewed as black and white issues.

“In this case he was not sexually harassing anybody. He didn’t have to intent to sexually harass somebody. He was sexually harassing himself maybe,” Navarro continued, noting that Toobin had been fired by The New Yorker over that call and that he was taken off the air at CNN for months during some of the “hottest political and legal times.”

“I also think CNN is a for-profit business. If viewers don’t like it, they should make their views known,” Navarro concluded. “If they want to have some grace, if they say we’re not going to cancel a guy because he made a stupid mistake, I think his bigger problem is frankly with himself, with his family, with his wife than it is with his CNN colleagues, because it was not something done to us. It was something stupid, horrific, kinky, freaky that he did. But it wasn’t something he was trying to do to us, his CNN colleagues.”