Local Fox Reporter Says Live On-Air She Will Release Recordings Of Company ‘Muzzling’ Her To Project Veritas

A Fox 26 reporter in Houston revealed live, on-air Monday that she will be releasing recordings of the company “muzzling” her.

“Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker is live in Montgomery County to take a look at that aspect,” the reporter’s coworker said, introducing her live camera feed to talk about a heat wave.

“Thanks, guys. That’s right.” Hecker said. “Before we get to that story I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers, and from what I am gathering I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you, the viewers.”

“I found a nonprofit journalism group called Project Veritas that’s going to help put that out tomorrow, so tune into them, but as for this heat wave across Texas, you can see what it’s doing to AC units,” she added. (RELATED: REPORT: Project Veritas Video Shows ‘Inhumane’ Makeshift Border Facility, Children Lying In Dirt)

Just this year, Project Veritas won an early round in a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, showed a CNN tech director discussing network’s propaganda, and showed Facebook executives warning employees they will be found and terminated if they leak information.