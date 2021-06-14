Marjorie Taylor Greene Apologizes For Comparing Mask, Vaccine Mandates To Holocaust

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized for her comments comparing mask mandates to Nazi Germany on Monday.

Greene held a press conference at the Capitol on Monday evening, announcing that she had visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. earlier in the day and apologizing for comparing mask and vaccine mandates to the Holocaust in late May. (RELATED: ‘This Is How People Get Red-Pilled’: Meghan McCain Flames Media For Attacking Marjorie Taylor Greene, Running Cover For The Squad)

RIGHT NOW: @RepMTG is apologizing for comments she made comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. She said that her father taught her to take responsibility when she makes a mistake- and in this instance she made a mistake. pic.twitter.com/4od9QEVeHZ — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 14, 2021

NEWS: Rep. @mtgreenee privately visited the Holocaust Museum today and will hold a news availability this evening to express contrition for previous remarks about Jewish people. This has been in the works for about a week, per a source. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 14, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy condemned Greene’s remarks soon after she made them on May 25, saying that the Holocaust is “the greatest atrocity in human history.” He went on to call Greene’s remarks “appalling.”

Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language. My full statement: https://t.co/KnliN3YbJ2 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 25, 2021

Greene had repeatedly compared forcing employees and others to wear proof of vaccination to Nazis forcing Jewish people to wear a gold star.

Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.https://t.co/6X6VNolcA7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

Well hate freedom media would you look at this story. It appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth. Show your VAX papers or no in person class for you. This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star. This is disgusting!https://t.co/YIttsMRaW9 — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

Greene did not apologize for her comment in a statement to the Daily Caller on May 25.

“At a time when the Socialist Democrats and the Jihad Squad are supporting terrorist Hamas, and their supporters are attacking Jewish people on the streets of America, it’s never been more important than now to stand up against forced vaccinations and mask mandates that the left is using to discriminate against Americans who refuse to comply,” Greene said