Marjorie Taylor Greene Apologizes For Comparing Mask, Vaccine Mandates To Holocaust

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized for her comments comparing mask mandates to Nazi Germany on Monday.

Greene held a press conference at the Capitol on Monday evening, announcing that she had visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. earlier in the day and apologizing for comparing mask and vaccine mandates to the Holocaust in late May. (RELATED: ‘This Is How People Get Red-Pilled’: Meghan McCain Flames Media For Attacking Marjorie Taylor Greene, Running Cover For The Squad)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy condemned Greene’s remarks soon after she made them on May 25, saying that the Holocaust is “the greatest atrocity in human history.” He went on to call Greene’s remarks “appalling.”

Greene had repeatedly compared forcing employees and others to wear proof of vaccination to Nazis forcing Jewish people to wear a gold star.

Greene did not apologize for her comment in a statement to the Daily Caller on May 25.

“At a time when the Socialist Democrats and the Jihad Squad are supporting terrorist Hamas, and their supporters are attacking Jewish people on the streets of America, it’s never been more important than now to stand up against forced vaccinations and mask mandates that the left is using to discriminate against Americans who refuse to comply,” Greene said

“Their attempts to shame, ostracize, and brand Americans who choose not to get vaccinated or wear a mask are reminiscent of the great tyrants of history who did the same to those who would not comply. And everyone feeding into it is allowing them to hide the truth, which is the disgusting anti-Semitism within the Democrat Party,” she continued.