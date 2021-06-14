Nate Diaz Doesn’t Rule Out Fighting Jake Paul

UFC legend Nate Diaz is open to boxing Jake Paul.

Following Diaz’s UFC 263 loss to Leon Edwards, the younger Paul brother tweeted late Saturday night that he “will knockout” the UFC legend after he fights Tyron Woodley. Well, it sounds like Diaz is open to the idea of getting in the ring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 13, 2021

“Those are all options,” Diaz responded when asked about potentially fighting Jake or Logan Paul. You can watch his full response below.

Nate Diaz is a legend in the fighting game, and he’s also incredibly entertaining. In terms of a fight that would sell PPVs, I have no doubt at all that a bout between Diaz and Paul would put up huge numbers.

Nate Diaz is the best ???????????? pic.twitter.com/5LRdFVWmwp — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) June 13, 2021

However, I’m not sure anyone will really take it seriously. Nate Diaz is so far out of his prime that it’s not even funny.

The big knock against Paul is that he doesn’t fight anyone who is actually at the top of their game. Ben Askren is over the hill, Tyron Woodley is over the hill and Nate Diaz is, too.

So, it’d just be another MMA fighter past his prime for Paul to box against.

NATE DIAZ ALMOST PULLED IT OFF ???? pic.twitter.com/05KYwq4pYG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 13, 2021

Having said that, I have no doubt the event would still print money. We’ll have to wait and see if it happens!