Nate Diaz Doesn’t Rule Out Fighting Jake Paul

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 12: Nate Diaz reacts during his UFC 263 welterweight match against Leon Edwards of Jamaica at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Credit: Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
UFC legend Nate Diaz is open to boxing Jake Paul.

Following Diaz’s UFC 263 loss to Leon Edwards, the younger Paul brother tweeted late Saturday night that he “will knockout” the UFC legend after he fights Tyron Woodley. Well, it sounds like Diaz is open to the idea of getting in the ring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Those are all options,” Diaz responded when asked about potentially fighting Jake or Logan Paul. You can watch his full response below.

Nate Diaz is a legend in the fighting game, and he’s also incredibly entertaining. In terms of a fight that would sell PPVs, I have no doubt at all that a bout between Diaz and Paul would put up huge numbers.

However, I’m not sure anyone will really take it seriously. Nate Diaz is so far out of his prime that it’s not even funny.

The big knock against Paul is that he doesn’t fight anyone who is actually at the top of their game. Ben Askren is over the hill, Tyron Woodley is over the hill and Nate Diaz is, too.

So, it’d just be another MMA fighter past his prime for Paul to box against.

Having said that, I have no doubt the event would still print money. We’ll have to wait and see if it happens!