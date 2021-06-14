REPORT: Police Want To Question Former NFL Player Kevin Ware About The Disappearance Of His Girlfriend

Police reportedly want to question former NFL player Kevin Ware about the disappearance of his girlfriend.

According to Click2Houston.com, Ware was recently arrested in Texas for failing to report for bond supervision on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While in custody, police apparently want to discuss a completely different topic with the former Redskins and 49ers tight end. His girlfriend Taylor Pomaski has been missing since April, and police want to speak to Ware about the situation, according to the same report.

According to a report from ABC13, Pomaski was last seen leaving her house during a party in April. Ware previously was not cooperating with the investigation, according to the same ABC13 report.

Police believe Pomaski’s disappearance might be the result of foul play.

It’s important to note that Ware hasn’t been charged with anything in relation to Pomaski’s disappearance. He was taken into custody for failing to report for bond supervision.

Having said that, it seems like the police clearly believe Pomaski’s disappearance might have been the result of foul play, and they want to speak to him about it.

It’s a very serious situation, to say the least.

Former NFL player and boyfriend of missing Spring woman arrested for warrant unrelated to disappearance https://t.co/ykO3qtn2M9 pic.twitter.com/AmzRdjo2ix — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) June 12, 2021

Hopefully, the police are able to locate Pomaski as soon as possible. I can’t imagine how difficult this situation is for her family and friends.