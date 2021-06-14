Rapper Polo G Arrested After Fight With Miami Cops

Authorities arrested rapper Polo G early Saturday morning after he allegedly attacked police, TMZ first reported.

The rapper was charged with battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, criminal mischief and two other counts, according to Page Six.

BREAKING: Polo G arrested for battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and morehttps://t.co/WpK4C6TLpd — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 12, 2021

“We already have independent witnesses that are contradicting some of the statements of the police officers,” Polo G’s lawyer told TMZ in a statement. “We look forward to a full and complete hearing on all the facts and circumstances.” (RELATED: REPORT: DaBaby Detained After Alleged Involvement In Miami South Beach Shooting)

Polo G was pulled over while riding in a vehicle with blackout windows after an album release party, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ. The rapper was allegedly asked to leave the vehicle but refused.

“F*ck you, what the f*ck do I have to get out of the vehicle for?” Polo G allegedly yelled at the cops.

Polo G was then forcibly removed from the vehicle and got into a physical altercation with the officer. The rapper landed several blows and allegedly made multiple threats against the cop, Page Six reported.

“I will kill you, I swear I’ll use these fists to beat the sh*t out of you and knock your ass out,” the rapper said to police, according to TMZ.

Two handguns were reportedly found in the vehicle.

The rapper has been released on bail, according to Page Six.